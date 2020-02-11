‘Monumental’: South Korean press rejoices after ‘Parasite’ Oscars triumph

IN THE PAPERS – Tuesday, February 11: We bring you reactions to Germany’s political crisis after Angela Merkel’s would-be successor quits. Also, the South Korean press is jubilant after Bong Joon-Ho’s victory for the film, Parasite. And, French paper La Croix looks at how Iran may be using foreign prisoners for political leverage. Finally, an Egyptian man is hoping to become the world’s oldest professional footballer – at the age of 75!

