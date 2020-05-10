Moon Jae-in tells South Koreans not to lower guard in virus fight

South Korea’s president says there is no reason to panic after a new coronavirus outbreak in Seoul linked to nightclubs.

Moon Jae-in is praising his country’s efforts to contain the pandemic.

But warns of a possible second wave of infections later this year.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul.

