Share
0 0 0 0

Moon Jae-in tells South Koreans not to lower guard in virus fight

27 mins ago

South Korea’s president says there is no reason to panic after a new coronavirus outbreak in Seoul linked to nightclubs.
Moon Jae-in is praising his country’s efforts to contain the pandemic.
But warns of a possible second wave of infections later this year.

Al Jazeera’s Rob McBride reports from Seoul.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#SouthKorea #Coronavirus #MoonJaeIn

Leave a Comment