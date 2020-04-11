-
More coronavirus cases in New York alone than in any country outside US | DW News
The United States is close to overtaking Italy as the country with the world’s highest coronavirus death toll, and New York alone has more COVID-19 cases than any country outside the US. President Donald Trump says he wants to reopen America as soon as possible. But nearly one third of all cases in the world are now in the US.
The World Health Organization is warning that lifting restrictions imposed over the coronavirus crisis too early could bring a deadly resurgence. The COVID-19 pandemic has reached another grim milestone, with the global death toll now more than 100,000.Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1
