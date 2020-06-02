More than 100 attacks on journalists by US police during George Floyd protests | DW News

As police crack down on the George Floyd protests in the US, journalists have also found themselves being targeted.

DW’s correspondent Stefan Simons was shot at with rubber bullets in Minneapolis at the weekend. In a second incident, Simons and his crew were shot at again as they tried to drive away from police. Simons says he has been harrassed by police several times while reporting on the protests.

Germany’s Foreign Minister Heiko Maas has insisted that journalists must be allowed to do their job reporting on the unrest in the US.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#GeorgeFloyd #usProtests #PressFreedom