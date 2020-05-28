More than 100,000 people now dead from coronavirus in the US

The United States has become the first country in the world to record 100,000 deaths from the novel coronavirus.

The total number of infections in the US is just shy of 1.7 million.

But it is still loosening restrictions aimed at stopping the pandemic.

Al Jazeera’s Kristen Saloomey reports.

