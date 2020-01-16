-
More than 20 killed in air raids on towns in Syria’s Idlib
At least 22 civilians, including several children, have been killed in northwest Syria as Russian and government forces launched a series of air raids, according to volunteer medics who operate in rebel-held areas. A new ceasefire agreement between Russia and Turkey, who support opposing sides in Syria’s conflict, went into effect on Sunday but violence has continued. The Syrian Civil Defence, also known as the White Helmets, said the attacks on Tuesday targeted a dozen towns and villages in Maaret al-Numaan district, Idlib province, causing civilians to flee en masse towards internally displaced people (IDP) camps near the Turkish border.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez Hodayan reports.
