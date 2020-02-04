Share
More than a dozen students killed in Kenya school stampede

about 1 hour ago

At least 14 students have been killed in a stampede at a Kakamega Primary School in western Kenya.
Several more who were crushed when they ran down a staircase after class are in a critical condition.
The stampede occurred at approximately 5pm (14:00 GMT) on Monday when panic broke out as the students were going home for the day from the school.
Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Kakamega.

