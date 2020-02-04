More than a dozen students killed in Kenya school stampede

At least 14 students have been killed in a stampede at a Kakamega Primary School in western Kenya.

Several more who were crushed when they ran down a staircase after class are in a critical condition.

The stampede occurred at approximately 5pm (14:00 GMT) on Monday when panic broke out as the students were going home for the day from the school.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Kakamega.

