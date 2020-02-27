More than a quarter of domestic workers in Ivory Coasr are victims of violence

In tonight’s edition:Tunisia finally has a new govnemrnt. Thirty ministers and two secretaries of state were sworn in after four months of deadlock. More than a quarter of domestic workers in Ivory Coast are victims of violence. Some are also sexually abused. Many who head into big cities like Abidjan in search of work are still children, our team reports.And finally Angola’s Kizomba dance is gaining global following.

