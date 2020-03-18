-
Morocco: Locals provide coronavirus information from truck as death toll rises to two
Locals were seen giving information and tips on dealing with coronavirus from the back of a truck in Casablanca on Wednesday, in an attempt to contain the spread of the deadly virus.
Footage shows a truck driving along Boulevard Zerktouni with people onboard informing the population on precautionary measures to protect themselves from contracting the virus.
On Tuesday, Morocco confirmed its second death of COVID-19. Over the night the amount of infected raised to 49 people.
