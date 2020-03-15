-
Morocco: Passengers stranded in Marrakesh as travel restrictions implemented over coronavirus
Tourists from numerous European countries were left stranded in Morocco on Saturday, as flights were suspended in an attempt to help curb the spread of coronavirus.
Footage shows several passengers at Marrakesh’s Menara airport, where a board displaying cancellations can be seen, and many passengers seated on the floor as they figured out their next move.
According to reports, flights to and from Germany, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, Belgium, Portugal and Algeria were suspended until further notice by the Moroccan government.
Video ID: 20200314-061
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200314-061
Contact: [email protected]
