Moscow extends lockdown until May 31 as COVID-19 infections soar

Russia is rapidly becoming the new hotspot of the world’s coronavirus crisis.

The lockdown in the Russian capital has been extended until the end of May.

Moscow’s Mayor Sergey Sobyanin fears the number of coronavirus cases in the city could be as high as 300,000.

That is three times the official figure.

Al Jazeera’s Charlotte Bellis reports.

