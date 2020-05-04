Most businesses resume operations in Thailand

Thailand has begun lifting restrictions after a steady decline in the number of coronavirus infections.

But many people still need help putting food on the table and some businesses are expected to struggle.

The government will evaluate the situation every two weeks – either determining to further ease the restrictions – or if there is a spike in confirmed cases, they will reimpose some of the restrictions.

Al Jazeera’s Scott Heidler reports from Bangkok.

