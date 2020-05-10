Most Nigerians cannot afford to buy a house

The World Bank says Nigeria needs hundreds of billions of dollars to bridge its housing deficit.

Home ownership is at a mere 25 percent, and Nigerians are finding it harder to buy as incomes fall along with the price of oil, the country’s main earner.

Al Jazeera’s Ahmed Idris reports from Abuja, Nigeria.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Nigeria #NigeriaHousing #AljazeeraEnglish