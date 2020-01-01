Mother of Briton jailed for alleging rape backs Cyprus boycott

Holidaymakers should boycott Cyprus after a court found a British woman guilty of lying about being gang-raped by a group of Israeli youths, the woman’s mother said on Thursday.

Speaking to BBC radio, the woman’s mother said she supported calls on social media for British holidaymakers to avoid the island.

“My personal view is that’s a good thing to do,” she said.

“The place isn’t safe – it is absolutely not safe. And if you go and report something that’s happened to you, you’re either laughed at, as far as I can tell, or, in the worst case, something like what’s happened to my daughter may happen.”

In a case that Britain’s foreign ministry said raised serious concerns, a district court ruled on Tuesday that the woman, aged 19 at the time, had lied about being sexually abused by 12 Israeli teenagers. Sentencing has been set for January 7.

Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports.

