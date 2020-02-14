Share
Mother ‘reunites’ with dead daughter in virtual reality

44 mins ago

A controversial project in South Korea is taking virtual reality to new lengths while becoming the subject of fierce debate.
The studio involved has worked to virtually reunite a grieving mother with her deceased daughter.
Al Jazeera’s Rory Challands reports.

