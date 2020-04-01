Mountain goats use lockdown to invade Welsh seaside town

IN THE PAPERS – Wednesday, April 1: We look at criticism levelled against Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro over the coronavirus outbreak. Plus, Bill Gates outlines how the US can salvage its weak response to the pandemic. We also find out why some countries have banned April Fools’ Day. And a crew of mountain goats invade a Welsh town that’s become deserted because of the coronavirus!

