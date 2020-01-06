Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow

Huge crowds have packed the streets of Iran’s capital Tehran for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated on Friday by a US air strike in Iraq.

Prayers were led by the Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, who has promised revenge.

Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran.

