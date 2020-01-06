Share
Mourners flood Tehran as calls for revenge over Soleimani grow

2 hours ago

Huge crowds have packed the streets of Iran’s capital Tehran for the funeral of military commander Qassem Soleimani, who was assassinated on Friday by a US air strike in Iraq.
Prayers were led by the Supreme Leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei, who has promised revenge.
Al Jazeera’s Assed Baig reports from Tehran.

