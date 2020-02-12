Mourners remember Kenya’s former President Moi

Former Kenyan President Daniel arap Moi, died last week aged 95.

During his 24 years in power, Moi had absolute control over the state and repressed any calls for change.

Al Jazeera’s Catherine Soi reports from Nairobi, Kenya.

