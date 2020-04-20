‘Move out!’ Spanish Healthcare workers receive threats from neighbours

Healthcare workers in Spain as in other European countries have been receiving threatening notes form their neighbours. They accuse caregivers of spreading the virus and are afraid their presence may mean they could catch COVID-19.…

