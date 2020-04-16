Share
Mozambique: How to fight Covid-19 when you’re fighting an insurgency?

It’s not just the Sahel, Nigeria & Cameroon that have to contend with Islamist insurgencies. Human Rights Watch Southern Africa director Dewa Mavingha calls for the region and the continent to support Mozambique as it faces attacks in the northern Cabo Delgado province.
Mavingha says neighbors from the Southern African Development Community would be wrong to view the insurgency as a domestic matter.
