MPs discuss Brexit after update on Middle East situation | LIVE

Secretary State of Defence Ben Wallace is expected to update lawmakers on the Middle East after the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani by a U.S. drone in Iraq on Friday. Following this, MPs debate Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Brexit bill as they return from a two-week holiday break. Last month lawmakers gave preliminary approval to Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s EU divorce bill in a decisive vote that broke years of political deadlock over Brexit.

