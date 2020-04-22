MPs under scrutiny: did Brexit come first in Britain’s response to coronavirus?

The British government is under fire over its decision not to join an EU procurement of equipment. Meanwhile, media reports suggest the countryâ€™s disease-related death toll could be higher than 40,000, more than double official figures, putting the UK on track to having the highest death toll in Europe.

