MSC 2020: India’s role in global security | DW News
The lockdown in Kashmir, protests over a citizenship law in India, tension between India and Pakistan, coronavirus outbreak are just some of the recent events to make headlines around the world. But how do they impact the global security environment and what clues do they provide to the direction some countries take? Questions such as these are set to be discussed at the Munich Security Conference, where DW spoke with Samir Saran, President of the Observer Research Foundation or ORF, an Indian think-tank headquartered in Delhi.
