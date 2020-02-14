MSC 2020: John Kerry lashes out at Donald Trump | DW News

Former US Secretary of State John Kerry took President Donald Trump to task in an interview with DW’s Ines Pohl at the Munich Security Conference. He said that the office of president of the US carries a high degree of responsibility in the world that Trump has failed to rise to, whether it be in regard to climate change or political conflict. He was especially hard on Trump’s foreign policy. Kerry criticized Trump’s dismissal of NATO European allies like Angela Merkel and praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban.

