Multiple deaths after terrorist attack on Pakistan Stock Exchange in Karachi | DW News

Armed men attacked the Pakistan Stock Exchange building in Karachi on Monday, killing at least three people — two guards and one policeman — as well as the four assailants, according to police. Karachi police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon said the attackers pulled up in a car outside the trading floor and hurled a grenade at the building before opening fire.

Karachi is Pakistan’s financial center, and home to the Pakistan State Bank, as well as several national and international financial institutions. Monday’s attack comes more than a week after a grenade was thrown at a line of people waiting outside a government welfare office in the city, killing one and injuring eight others, according to a statement from municipal authorities.

