Music show: Danish trio Efterklang release their first album in seven years

After a seven-year break, Denmark’s Efterklang are back and currently touring their latest album and EP which are full of synth folk sung in their native tongue. They popped by the FRANCE 24 studios to discuss recording in France and touring despite the coronavirus epidemic. We also discuss new releases by Noel Gallagher’s “High Flying Birds”, Anna Calvi and Lady Gaga.

