Music show: The Big Moon on touring their second album and Record Store Day 2020
Despite Brexit and coronavirus fears, London’s indie rock four-piece The Big Moon have just embarked on the European leg of their tour. The Mercury Prize-nominated band – who recently released their second album “Walking Like We Do” and toured with veterans the Pixies – popped by the FRANCE 24 studios to chat to Marjorie Hache about their news, including the fact that they are this year’s Record Store Day ambassadors. The show also features new releases by French electro duo Telepopmusik, Brighton rockers Porridge Radio and legendary Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker’s new (ish) band Jarv Is.
