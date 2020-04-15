-
Musical “drive-by” duo sings for Stuttgart residents in Mercedes cabrio amid coronavirus lockdown
The musical duo ‘Parallel’ entertained Stuttgart residents on Wednesday, as the band drove through the residential area in a Mercedes cabrio, playing songs for those staying home during the coronavirus lockdown.
“We simply drive through the streets and play for people [who stand] on their balconies,” said Koray Cinar, one of the two musicians.
Koray Cinar and Francesco Caruso reportedly got the car from Mercedes-Benz until the 20th of April, after the group’s managers contacted the car manufacturer and shared the idea of the ‘drive-by’ band.
According to Johns Hopkins University, Germany has registered 133,456 cases of the coronavirus with 3,592 deaths.
