Musicians worry about travelling freedom after Brexit

The United Kingdom will leave the European Union at midnight on Friday, after years of wrangling about how to honour the result of a 2016 referendum on membership.

Many sectors have raised concerns about the effect Brexit will have on business.

Not least the music industry, which wants to ensure musicians can carry on touring freely.

Al Jazeera’s Emma Hayward reports.

