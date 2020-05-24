-
Muslims celebrate end of Ramadan under shadow of coronavirus | DW News
Muslims around the world have begun celebrating a somber Eid al-Fitr, the annual festival that marks the end of Ramadan. The coronavirus pandemic means no prayers at the mosque for the faithful, no family reunions and no meal together to celebrate the end of fasting, as the faithful fear becoming infected with COVID-19. Mecca’s Grand Mosque would ordinarily be packed with worshippers. But this year it was almost empty. DW’s Aya Ibrahim provides some perspective.
