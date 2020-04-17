Muslims in India accused of ‘corona jihad’ | Interview with Arundhati Roy

India’s 1.3 billion people are halfway through a six-week national coronavirus lockdown. The government insists that the restrictions are the key to breaking the chain of COVID-19 transmission. But the battle against the virus also has a religious dimension. DW spoke with acclaimed novelist and political activist Arundhati Roy about a situation she says is ‘approaching genocide.’

