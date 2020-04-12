Muted Easter celebrations in the holy city of Jerusalem

Christianity’s holiest sites were empty on Easter Sunday as worshippers were kept away because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The doors of Jerusalem’s Church of the Holy Sepulchre have also been closed for the past two weeks for the first time since 1349.

Al Jazeera’s Harry Fawcett reports from occupied East Jerusalem.

