Myanmar cancels Thingyan celebrations amid coronavirus fears

Myanmar will ring in a new year next week. But celebrations will be muted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Festivities have been cancelled and people are being urged to stay at home.

But it has not stopped some workers from trying to leave the cities and head to their hometowns.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports.

