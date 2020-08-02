Myanmar: Karen minority demand troops leave area

Myanmar’s military says two soldiers accused of killing a woman from an ethnic minority community will face a court-martial.

The mother of three’s death has reignited anger in Karen state, where there has been unrest for decades.

Karen community leaders say the army is using coronavirus lockdown measures as an excuse to attack villagers.

Al Jazeera’s Barbara Angopa reports.

