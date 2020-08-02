-
Victoria state premier announces nightly coronavirus curfew for Melbourne - 5 hours ago
-
Should TikTok be banned? | Start Here - 6 hours ago
-
LIVE: Pilgrims repeat ‘Stoning of Devil’ ceremony before returning to Mecca on 5th day of Hajj - 6 hours ago
-
South Africa surpasses 500,000 Covid-19 cases, more than half of Africa’s tally - 7 hours ago
-
Germany: Mobile station offers free COVID tests for travellers from Scandinavia at Fehmarn island - 7 hours ago
-
Syria: Opposition form coalition amid discontent with parliamentary elections - 7 hours ago
-
Will England become a cashless society? - 7 hours ago
-
Myanmar: Karen minority demand troops leave area - 8 hours ago
-
Berlin police break up protest against coronavirus restrictions | DW News - 8 hours ago
-
Argentina’s pandemic squatters - 8 hours ago
Myanmar: Karen minority demand troops leave area
Myanmar’s military says two soldiers accused of killing a woman from an ethnic minority community will face a court-martial.
The mother of three’s death has reignited anger in Karen state, where there has been unrest for decades.
Karen community leaders say the army is using coronavirus lockdown measures as an excuse to attack villagers.
Al Jazeera’s Barbara Angopa reports.
– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe
– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish
– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera
– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/
#Myanmar #KarenPeople #AljazeeraEnglish