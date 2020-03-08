Myanmar: Karen minority demands protection in peace park

The Karen ethnic minority in Myanmar has been fighting for greater autonomy for 70 years.

One of the world’s longest-running civil wars has displaced hundreds of thousands of people.

Now, community leaders say they are determined to be part of a peace-building process and have created a park to do just that.

Al Jazeera’s Florence Looi reports from Yangon.

