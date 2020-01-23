Myanmar ordered to end abuses against Rohingya

The International Court of Justice (ICJ) has ordered Myanmar’s government to take emergency measures, to prevent soldiers from committing acts of genocide against Rohingya still living there.

They have also ordered the government to protect all evidence for a potential genocide trial.

Around three-quarters of a million Rohingya fled to neighbouring Bangladesh during the military offensive against them three years ago.

Myanmar’s leader denies charges of genocide.

Antonia Mulvey, executive director of Legal Action Worldwide, a non-profit group focused on human rights law, talks to Al Jazeera.

