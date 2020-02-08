Nadiya Insects

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Nadiya meets one of Thailand’s top chefs: Mai Tantragan, who is trying to bring cooking with insects to the mainstream. She visits him in the country’s first fine-dining restaurant with a menu based around bugs.

Following a surprise discovery about her DNA, Nadiya Hussain travels alone to explore the people, places and food of Thailand and Cambodia.

Nadiya’s Asian Odyssey | Thailand and Cambodia | BBC

