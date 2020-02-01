Nadiya’s indulgent Halloumi Chips recipe! | Nadiya’s Party Feasts – BBC

Subscribe and 🔔 to OFFICIAL BBC YouTube 👉 https://bit.ly/2IXqEIn

Stream original BBC programmes FIRST on BBC iPlayer 👉 https://bbc.in/2J18jYJ

These halloumi fries have a light, crisp outer shell and the halloumi goes all gooey and creamy as it warms up. With this garnish, fries just got exotic!

Nadiya Hussain is throwing a celebration – and everyone is invited. With the party season fast approaching, Nadiya shares her favourite festive dishes that fill the table with vibrant colour, amazing aromas and fantastic flavours.

Nadiya’s Party Feasts | BBC

#BBC #BBCiPlayer #NadiyasPartyFeasts

All our TV channels and S4C are available to watch live through BBC iPlayer, although some programmes may not be available to stream online due to rights. If you would like to read more on what types of programmes are available to watch live, check the ‘Are all programmes that are broadcast available on BBC iPlayer?’ FAQ 👉 https://bbc.in/2m8ks6v.