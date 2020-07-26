Share
0 0 0 0

Nantes cathedral blaze: Volunteer charged after admitting setting up fire

11 hours ago

The lawyer says the man “is consumed with remorse”.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/07/26/nantes-cathedral-blaze-volunteer-admits-setting-up-fire

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#WebDigitalStories

Leave a Comment