NASA Earth Observatory marks Earth Day with competition

NASA has been studying our planet from a distance for decades. To celebrate 20 years of research and study, the US agency has launched a competition.

Al Jazeera’s Leah Harding has more.

All images from NASA’s Earth Observatory.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #NASA