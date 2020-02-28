Share
Nations increasingly fearful of coronavirus pandemic and resulting global recession

Hopes the coronavirus would be contained to China vanished on Friday as infections spread rapidly around the world, countries started stockpiling medical equipment and investors took flight in expectation of a global recession.

