Nationwide strike in India after farmers’ suicides

Millions of workers in India are on strike protesting against the government’s economic policies.

This follows an increase in the number of farmers who have committed suicide because of their financial problems.

And now, many in the state of Punjab have been calling on the government to act.

Al Jazeera’s Sohail Rahman reports from Punjab, India.

