NATO chief: Iran must avoid further ‘violence and provocations’

NATO ambassadors are discussing the future of the alliance’s mission in Iraq, as Middle East tensions mount following the assassination of senior Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US strike in Baghdad.

NATO has suspended training exercises in Iraq.

Al Jazeera’s Natacha Butler reports from Brussels.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #NATO #IranUS