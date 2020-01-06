-
NATO secretary-general Stoltenberg addresses the media after an emergency meeting at NATO | LIVE
The killing of Qassem Soleimani has exposed divisions within NATO over what response to take.
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has called a meeting in Brussels to discuss the crisis. But there’s little hope of a common position within the 29, as Turkey enjoys much closer relations with Iran than other NATO members.
The High Representative of the European Union, Josep Borrell, has been in contact with Iran to try to de-escalate the current tensions.
