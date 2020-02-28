NATO urges Russia, Turkey to halt Idlib attacks

An attack on Turkish soldiers, which killed more than 30, inside Syria is increasing tension on its borders and prompting concern about where a new escalation might all lead.

An emergency meeting of NATO ended with it calling for Syria and Russia to halt their Idlib offensive.

The secretary-general voiced solidarity with Turkey and called on Syria and its ally Russia to stop their offensive but offered no additional support.

Al Jazeera’s Hashem Ahelbarra is in Cilvegozu, on the Turkey-Syria border.

