Share
0 0 0 0

Navalny is ‘a catalyst for Russians’ own discontent’ says analyst

August 20, 2020

For almost 20 years, Navalny has been striking at the Kremlin’s Achilles heel of corruption. He may have missed that the thin line has moved, says Mark Galeotti.

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2020/08/20/navalny-is-a-catalyst-for-russians-own-discontent-says-analyst

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live

Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1

Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels

#GoodMorningEurope

Leave a Comment