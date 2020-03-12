NBA games suspended: Utah Jazz player tests positive for COVID-19

The NBA, the world’s biggest basketball league has been suspended until further notice after its star player, Utah Jazz centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Jemele Hill is a sports journalist who writes for The Atlantic magazine and joins us on Skype from Los Angeles.

