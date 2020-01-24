NBA in Paris: Bucks and Hornets to face off in Paris

American basketball is coming to Paris. The NBA is staging its first-ever regular season game in the city Monday night between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Charlotte Hornets. And the demand from fans has been extraordinary. 120,000 people tried to get tickets, but with the venue sitting just 16,000, most will have to wait until next time.

