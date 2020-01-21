NBA Paris Game 2020: US basketball comes to France

NBA basketball is coming to Paris this week with a top-flight game being held here for the first time. The move is all about spreading the brand. One of those at the match will be Lindsay Sarah Krasnoff, a sport and diplomacy consultant whose book “The making of Les Bleus: Sport in France, 1958-2010” traces France’s quest to create elite athletes in both basketball and football. She joined us for Perspective and told us it’s inevitable that sport and diplomacy mix.

