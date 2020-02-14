Nearly 65,000 people are infected worldwide with coronavirus

The number of coronavirus infection cases has reached nearly 64,000 in China.

Almost all of the cases are in China’s Hubei province.

It has also seen more than 95 percent of the 1,380 deaths so far.

Nearly 500 cases have been confirmed in 24 other countries.

The Philippines, Hong Kong and Japan have each reported one death from the virus.

Victor Gao, the vice president at the Center for China and Globalization, discusses the outcome with Al Jazeera.

